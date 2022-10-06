How to watch the Super Mario Bros. movie’s big trailer reveal

It’s been a long time coming, but the time is almost here: we’re going to get a look at Nintendo’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie. The animated feature was officially announced way back in 2018 as a collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment, the animation studio behind Minions, and today, the companies are releasing the first trailer.

Since then, we’ve learned small details, most notably about the cast, which will include Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and — most controversial of all — Chris Pratt as Mario. Pratt has described his take on the iconic plumber’s voice as “unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”

Now, we finally get to hear what exactly that means ahead of the theatrical premiere on April 7th.

As a tease, Nintendo also released this poster earlier in the week:

Image: Nintendo

How to watch