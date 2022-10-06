Logitech G and Herman Miller team up again for the Vantum gaming chair

Logitech G and Herman Miller have jointly debuted the Vantum gaming chair. It’s available to order now for $995, which is a significant price difference from the $1,500 Embody, the partnership’s first gaming chair I had the pleasure to sit on for many hours in mid-2020. While the Embody was a gamer-friendly twist on a preexisting design in Herman Miller’s catalog of chairs, the Vantum appears to be a new chair altogether. It’ll come in multiple color options (white, red, and black), each including a 12-year warranty.

Here’s a side view of the Vantum, showing off its thoracic support pad. Herman Miller says this is the first gaming chair to offer such a thing.

Like the Embody, it’s tough to tell exactly what kind of role Logitech G had in the design of the chair, perhaps aside from some of the flourishes. Either way, Herman Miller’s Jon Campbell, who’s the general manager of its gaming division, mentioned in a press release that the adjustable headrest and thoracic support pad (to support your upper back, neck, and head when in a relaxed position) are the big new features offered by the Vantum. In fact, Herman Miller claims that this is the first gaming chair to offer a thoracic support pad.

The adjustable headrest is one of the features that sets it apart from the Embody gaming chair, the creation spun out of the previous collaboration. Image: Herman Miller / Logitech