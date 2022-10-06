Logitech G and Herman Miller team up again for the Vantum gaming chair

Logitech G and Herman Miller have jointly debuted the Vantum gaming chair. It’s available to order now for $995, which is a significant price difference from the $1,500 Embody, the partnership’s first gaming chair I had the pleasure to sit on for many hours in mid-2020. While the Embody was a gamer-friendly twist on a preexisting design in Herman Miller’s catalog of chairs, the Vantum appears to be a new chair altogether. It’ll come in multiple color options (white, red, and black), each including a 12-year warranty.
Like the Embody, it’s tough to tell exactly what kind of role Logitech G had in the design of the chair, perhaps aside from some of the flourishes. Either way, Herman Miller’s Jon Campbell, who’s the general manager of its gaming division, mentioned in a press release that the adjustable headrest and thoracic support pad (to support your upper back, neck, and head when in a relaxed position) are the big new features offered by the Vantum. In fact, Herman Miller claims that this is the first gaming chair to offer a thoracic support pad.
In terms of build quality, the companies shared that it’s made with die-cast aluminum and glass-filled nylon, and its seat upholstery is made of 100 percent postconsumer recycled textile with “high performance properties.” I can’t attest to how it looks and feels, as Logitech didn’t offer a chance to try it out ahead of time. But if it’s anything like the Embody or even a rung down in terms of quality and comfort (which I expect, given the price difference), it should still spoil gamers who are looking for a high-end seat upgrade. Just weigh the cost in case it’s coming out of the same budget being used on the RTX 4090 graphics card.