Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event live blog

We already know an awful lot about what Google is set to announce today at its now-annual fall launch event. Google teased the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch at Google I/O in June, and internet sleuths have spent the last several weeks relentlessly leaking detail after detail.

But today, at an event in Brooklyn, we’re finally going to get to hear the whole story. About Google’s latest phones, which it hopes can use machine learning and artificial intelligence to help you take better photos and get more stuff done. About Google’s first-ever smartwatch, which better be good if Google wants to take a run at the Apple Watch. Maybe even about the tablet Google mentioned at I/O — you know, the one with the huge bezels.

There could be more surprises, too, as Google continues to try and make a name for itself as a hardware company. Whatever’s in store, we’re covering it all live, and we’d love it if you’d hang out with us to see what’s new.