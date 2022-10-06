Google’s including its VPN service with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Google has announced that Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users will be getting access to its Google One VPN at “no extra cost.” The company says this makes them the first phones to include VPN access.

The perk usually comes as part of Google’s $9.99 a month premium One plan, which also includes 2TB of cloud storage as well as other benefits. There are some restrictions to the deal though — according to a tweet from the company, some data won’t be transmitted through the VPN, and the benefit won’t be available in all countries. The company didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment on what data wouldn’t be allowed through the VPN.

It’s not the first time Google has included some sort of benefit for Pixel owners; famously, the phones used to come with unlimited original-quality photo backup, though that perk has been scaled back over the years.