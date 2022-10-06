A Plague Tale is coming to GeForce Now, ray tracing and all

Nvidia has revealed the new titles that will arrive on its GeForce Now cloud gaming service in October. The headliner is A Plague Tale: Requiem, which will support ray-traced effects. This can allow GeForce Now users (or those who are RTX 3080 and Priority members, at least) to experience the game’s full graphical bells and whistles, even if they don’t own a powerful gaming PC or next-gen console.

The Asobo Studio title is also one of a few dozen games that have been confirmed to support Nvidia’s DLSS 3. That feature displayed impressive results when the company showed it off last month, boosting Cyberpunk 2077 from under 30 frames per second to around 100 frames per second. It won’t be supported on 30-series GPUs, but GeForce players will presumably have access to it if the service gets an RTX 40 Series upgrade.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a sequel to the commercially successful A Plague Tale: Innocence, which Verge editor Andrew Webster called “one of the most arresting games I’ve experienced in some time.”

Other titles coming to GeForce Now in October include: