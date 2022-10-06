Steam Deck Dock reservations are now available

Valve is now selling the official Steam Deck Docking Station for $89. When we first published this story, there was a button to make a reservation, though that has changed to a “Buy now!” button, even in an Incognito Chrome window. Currently, Valve says the estimated delivery is within one to two weeks.

Valve’s official dock is intended to make it easier to hook up the handheld gaming PC to a monitor or television. The dock has three USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a gigabit ethernet port, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, and an HDMI 2.0 port. It connects to your Steam Deck via a USB-C cable that plugs into the USB-C port on the top of the device. Unlike the Nintendo Switch, using the dock won’t increase the power of your Steam Deck; it only lets you charge the device and connect it to an external display.

Valve says it has confirmed that the dock is compatible with “a wide range of displays and peripherals.” However, Valve acknowledges that there’s a chance that it missed some given the many displays and accessories on the market. The company also spelled out a bug with some LG displays that it’s working to address, but says it can be fixed by sleep / wake cycling your Steam Deck or unplugging and then plugging the Dock back in.

The dock will come with its own power supply, though you don’t need to plug in the docking station to use it, according to Valve. If you go that route, you’ll see reduced throughput from the USB ports.

Just yesterday, Valve shipped a new SteamOS update with features and fixes for external display disport. The company says that there will be updates for the Dock itself down the line, and notes that you might have to install one right out of the box. You’ll be able to update the dock by plugging in your Steam Deck and following the installation wizard, Valve says.

The dock has been a long time coming. It wasn’t available to order when the Steam Deck first launched in February, and Valve then delayed the accessory from a “late spring” release window in June. The company blamed that delay on parts shortages and closures at its manufacturing sites.

Valve is also now letting customers buy the 256GB model of the Steam Deck without a reservation. That model, which is the middle option, costs $529, and according to Valve’s website, it will be delivered within one or two weeks. If you make a reservation for one of the other two models, Valve says you can expect to make your order sometime between October and December.