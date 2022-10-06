Peloton’s CEO doesn’t understand why people aren’t happier he laid off 500 people

This morning’s news that Peloton is cutting 12 percent of its workforce doesn’t immediately read as a promising sign for the beleaguered smart fitness company.
But in a memo sent to employees on Thursday afternoon, CEO Barry McCarthy explains that he thought a background discussion with The Wall Street Journal ahead of announcing the cuts would lead to a headline about Peloton’s potential growth. He’s apparently surprised to learn that the report accentuated the negative and said the CEO “is giving the unprofitable company about another six months to significantly turn itself around and, if that fails, Peloton likely isn’t viable as a stand-alone company.”
Now, McCarthy is refuting the idea that the company only has six months to survive and accused the WSJ of creating the wrong impression instead of praising the company. In a memo obtained by The Verge, McCarthy wrote:
We were expecting a story about redemption and the successful turnaround of Peloton, which is why we invested time on background briefing them on the state of our turnaround. The headline should have been that recent strong execution and today’s restructuring have positioned us to meet our fiscal year-end goal of break-even cash flow, with a renewed focus on accelerating our growth, which is why I’ve never felt more optimistic about our future. Would I say this if it weren’t true? Not a chance......
Instead, the article creates the impression we have six months to live, which is at odds with the story we told and the state of the business. That’s on me and I apologize.
McCarthy replaced co-founder John Foley as CEO in February, and the company has made some drastic moves to try and turn things around, including shuttering retail stores, multiple rounds of layoffs, and some price changes. The company has still lost a lot of money, though those losses aren’t as bad as they could have been, informing McCarthy’s argument in August that its $1.2 billion operating loss for Q4 2022 was a sign of “substantial progress.”
It seems as if McCarthy was arguing similarly in his interview with the WSJ. “I was asked the question: ‘How much time do you think you have to show success?’” he said in the memo. “My response was 12 months from the time I joined Peloton, knowing that we’re already showing significant progress and in record time. Seemed like a no-brainer at the time.”
McCarthy told employees that “to be unequivocally clear, there is no ticking clock on our performance” and said that the company is performing well. But given how rocky the past several months have been, we’ll have to wait and see if yet another round of layoffs is enough to help make things right.
You can read the full memo below. He also sent a memo Thursday morning about the layoffs that you can read in our earlier story.
UPDATE – Sent 12:55PM ET; Thursday, October 6
RE: A Difficult, But Critical Pivot to Growth
Team,
I’m sure you all have seen or heard about today’s Wall Street Journal story. We were expecting a story about redemption and the successful turnaround of Peloton, which is why we invested time on background briefing them on the state of our turnaround. The headline should have been that recent strong execution and today’s restructuring have positioned us to meet our fiscal year-end goal of break-even cash flow, with a renewed focus on accelerating our growth, which is why I’ve never felt more optimistic about our future. Would I say this if it weren’t true? Not a chance......
Instead, the article creates the impression we have six months to live, which is at odds with the story we told and the state of the business. That’s on me and I apologize.
I was asked the question: “How much time do you think you have to show success?” My response was 12 months from the time I joined Peloton, knowing that we’re already showing significant progress and in record time. Seemed like a no-brainer at the time.
In the past you’ve heard me say we’re all held accountable for our performance. Me included. But to be unequivocally clear, there is no ticking clock on our performance and even if there was, the business is performing well and making steady progress toward our year-end goal of break-even cash flow. Our immediate focus is on ensuring that our most important stakeholders – beginning with you – understand this to be the case.
Most importantly, I don’t want this news cycle to overshadow the difficult reality that 500 of our colleagues have been impacted today, or the gratitude I have for all they and you have done for the company.
- Barry