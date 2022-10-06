Skip to main content
Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will briefly hit theaters in November

Between November 23rd and November 29th, you can catch the new murder mystery from Rian Johnson in theaters ahead of its release on Netflix

By Jay Peters / @jaypeters

Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Image: Netflix

Netflix’s first Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will hit theaters from November 23rd to November 29th. That means you’ll be able to catch the movie in cinemas just about a month before it premieres on Netflix itself on December 23rd.

The film will be showing in about 600 theaters across the US, including theaters from all three of the big US theatrical companies — AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. Internationally, the film will be in theaters in countries including Canada, the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Spain, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand, Netflix says in a press release. Tickets go on sale October 10th at glassonionmovie.com.  

In his spoiler-free review, Andrew Webster said the movie “solidifies Knives Out as the next great mystery franchise.” I’m personally quite excited; I loved the first Knives Out, and the cast for the sequel promises to be excellent, with names like Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, and Janelle Monáe on board. And this isn’t the only Knives Out sequel we can expect, as Netflix also picked up the rights to a second in a blockbuster deal last year.

