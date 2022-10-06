Blizzard is taking Overwatch 2 offline to make some fixes

Blizzard is planning to take down the Overwatch 2 servers two times Thursday evening to implement some major fixes. The servers will go down first from 6PM to 7PM ET and then again from approximately 9PM ET to 12AM ET. If you’re playing on PC, you may have to update your client.
The game has had a rough launch since it was officially released on Tuesday, with players experiencing issues like long queue times and connection errors. Here are Blizzard’s detailed explanations of the downtimes and what they’re intended to fix, from the Overwatch 2 forums:
3:00-4:00 p.m. PDT: Servers will be down while we’re rolling out a fix to address some bugs related to account merge, login, and the First Time User Experience. Players won’t be able to access the servers during this time.
6:00-9:00 p.m. PDT (approximately): We’re conducting significant upgrades to our databases to address player queues. Players won’t be able to access the servers during this time.
Additional Updates: Players on PC may be prompted to update their client. This addresses some reports of crashes and black screen issues.
Blizzard also detailed some fixes it has already implemented to address issues like merging PC and console accounts. Blizzard is aware of a litany of other bugs, which are spelled out on the company’s forum post.