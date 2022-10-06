Blizzard is taking Overwatch 2 offline to make some fixes

3:00-4:00 p.m. PDT: Servers will be down while we’re rolling out a fix to address some bugs related to account merge, login, and the First Time User Experience. Players won’t be able to access the servers during this time.

6:00-9:00 p.m. PDT (approximately): We’re conducting significant upgrades to our databases to address player queues. Players won’t be able to access the servers during this time.

Additional Updates: Players on PC may be prompted to update their client. This addresses some reports of crashes and black screen issues.