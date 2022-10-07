Apple’s billion dollar antitrust fine in France cut to $366 million

An appeals court in France has slashed Apple’s antitrust fine from €1.1 billion to €372 million (about $366 million), calling the original penalty “disproportionate” and saying that the new amount was “sufficient” to dissuade the company from bad behavior, according to reports from Reuters and Bloomberg. The fine is originally from 2020, and was levied by the French competition authority Autorité de la Concurrence, which accused Apple of manipulating the retail market for its products.

According to the authority, which began its investigation in 2012, Apple had agreed to not compete with two of its wholesalers, and it restricted some retailers from lowering prices on its products. It also accused the company of limiting how many iPads it gave some retailers compared to the supply it gave its own stores.

Apple thinks the fine should be lower, the Autorité wants it to be “dissuasive”