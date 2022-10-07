Skip to main content
Splatoon 3’s next Splatfest asks a difficult question: what’s the best pokémon type?

Splatoon’s next big Splatfest event is going to be an all-out battle to decide which pokémon starter type reigns supreme

By Charles Pulliam-Moore

A child with green hair, a child with red hair, and a child with blue hair — all of whom are wearing color-coordinated outfits matching their hair — showing off their water gun-like weapons, which also match their palettes.
As lighthearted as the theme of Splatoon 3’s desert island-focused Splatfest was, the game’s next big event may very well tear friends and families apart as players pick sides to answer an impossible question: which pokémon starter type is the best?

Today, Nintendo announced that the next Splatfest set to take place in November will be Pokémon-themed and give players the ability to choose whether to rep grass types, fire types, or water types during the three-day-long battle. The Splatoon x Pokémon event comes just as Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are set to debut on the Nintendo Switch, making this a timely little bit of corporate synergy, but the question being asked is an eternal one.

The splatfest shirts for the next event.
Image: Nintendo

The Pokémon Splatfest will take place from Friday, November 11th, at 4PM PT / 7PM ET to Sunday, November 13th, at 4PM PT / 7PM ET.

