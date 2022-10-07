EA’s new PC app is here to replace Origin

EA’s new PC app, designed to replace its Origin platform, is now available to download, the company announced on Thursday. This new app is designed to offer a “faster, more reliable, and more streamlined gaming experience,” according to EA’s blog post, with features like automatic game downloads and background updates.

For players currently using Origin, you’ll “soon” be invited to switch over. “By the time you receive your invite, all your games and content, including games previously installed, will be ready and waiting for you on the EA app,” EA says. Saves and your friends list will transfer over as well. But if you don’t want to wait, you can download the app right now from EA’s website.

The app has been a long time coming, as EA first announced that it would be replacing Origin with this new one a little over two years ago. EA has slowly been distancing itself from the Origin branding, like when it rebranded its EA Access and Origin Access services under the EA Play banner.