Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable hit modern consoles in January

The Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable re-releases are scheduled to launch on January 19th, 2023, Persona developer Atlus announced on Twitter. The two JRPGs will arrive on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PS5 (via backward compatibility).

While Persona 3 Portable’s making its way to Steam for the first time, Persona 4 Golden has been available on the marketplace since 2020 and became a verified Steam Deck title earlier this year. We first heard that Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 5 Royal were coming to other platforms back in June.

While Atlus didn’t set a release date for the two former titles at the time, it did confirm that Persona 5 Royal is arriving on Xbox, Switch, PS5, and Switch on October 21st, marking the first time a Persona game’s coming to a non-PlayStation console.