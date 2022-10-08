Star Trek: Picard's latest teaser reveals some unexpected comebacks

Star Trek showed off the latest trailer for the final season of Picard at the New York Comic Con on Saturday, revealing some unexpected reappearances by legacy characters: hologram James Moriarty (Daniel Davis) and Data’s evil counterpart, Lore (Brent Spiner).

The trailer opens with Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) receiving a distress signal from Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), prompting him to band together with old friends from The Next Generation, including William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Geordi La Forge (Levar Burton), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), and Worf (Michael Dorn). At the heart of the trouble is Vadic, a villain who appears to be played by Pulp Fiction’s Amanda Plummer.

Things get even more exciting at the very end of the trailer, with ominous scenes flashing both Moriarty and Lore. This is the first time we’re seeing Spiner reprise his role as Lore, and it’s also the first we’ve seen (or heard) that Moriarty’s making a comeback in Picard. The final season of Star Trek: Picard is set to debut on Paramount Plus in the US on Thursday, February 16th, 2023.

That isn’t the only Star Trek trailer revealed at this year’s NYCC. We also got a glimpse at the trailer for the fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery, featuring Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Saru (Doug Jones), and Tilly (Mary Wiseman). We don’t know when the new season will come out just yet, but it’s rumored to make its debut sometime next year.