Google is offering a pair of Nest Audio speakers for just $89 today

Lots of retailers are wasting no time gearing up for Black Friday, Best Buy and Target are already rolling out some excellent deals you can check out, and it appears Google is kicking things off by offering its Google Nest Audio speaker for its lowest price ever.

Until now, the lowest price we’ve seen for a single Google Nest Audio speaker was $49.99. However, you can currently grab a pair from the Google Store for just $89 (normally $199.99). While the Nest Audio is going to have a difficult time competing with dedicated stereo systems, it still manages to offer robust, clear sound that’s significantly better than its predecessor. The smart speaker’s attractive design and support for Google Assistant also help make this deal worthy of consideration, as does the fact that investing in two means you can pair them together for stereo sound. Read our review.

Normally $99.99, you can currently get the Anker PowerExpand 4-in-1 USB-C Hub for $69.99 when you use promo code ANKER8347 at checkout. At first glance, the Anker PowerExpand USB-C Hub doesn’t look too different from other USB-C hubs offered by Anker; however, this model is equipped with a 256GB SSD in addition to a pair of USB-A ports, a USB-C throughput, and an HDMI output. While the 400MB/s transfer speed isn’t spectacular, the built-in SSD brings some added utility to a gadget that's sure to come in handy for anyone who uses a laptop as their daily driver.

Anker PowerExpand 4-in-1 SSD USB-C Hub $ 69.99 $ 99.99 30 % off $ 69.99 The PowerExpand USB-C Hub is an external, 256GB SSD that doubles as a USB-C hub, providing you with an extra pair of USB-A outlets, an HDMI output, and a USB-C throughput for laptop power users. $69.99 at Amazon

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is Logitech’s lightest gaming mouse to date. Normally, you’d expect to pay $159.99 for this lightweight wonder, but it’s currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $109.99, its lowest price ever. At just 63 grams, the Superlight weighs less than three AA batteries and is one of the lightest wireless gaming mice on the market. It’s also equipped with Logitech’s 25K DPI optical Hero sensor, features an ambidextrous design, and is capable of lasting for up to 70 hours on a single charge. It’s even compatible with Logitech’s Powerplay system, allowing it to charge wirelessly while in use, although this will add roughly 4 grams to the mouse’s overall weight.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight $ 109.99 $ 159.99 31 % off $ 109.99 Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight is its lightest gaming mouse to date, yet it retains the 25,600 DPI Hero sensor found on its predecessor. It also features a clean and minimal design, with a single LED just for displaying the battery level. $109.99 at Amazon$109.99 at Best Buy

Verge Deals on Twitter / Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!

Sony WF-1000XM4 $ 179.99 $ 279.99 36 % off $ 179.99 Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4. $179.99 at Target$278.00 at Amazon

Rounding out today’s post with a few bullets