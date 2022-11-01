Google is offering a pair of Nest Audio speakers for just $89 today

Lots of retailers are wasting no time gearing up for Black Friday, Best Buy and Target are already rolling out some excellent deals you can check out, and it appears Google is kicking things off by offering its Google Nest Audio speaker for its lowest price ever.
Until now, the lowest price we’ve seen for a single Google Nest Audio speaker was $49.99. However, you can currently grab a pair from the Google Store for just $89 (normally $199.99). While the Nest Audio is going to have a difficult time competing with dedicated stereo systems, it still manages to offer robust, clear sound that’s significantly better than its predecessor. The smart speaker’s attractive design and support for Google Assistant also help make this deal worthy of consideration, as does the fact that investing in two means you can pair them together for stereo sound. Read our review.
Google Nest Audio$49.99$99.9950% off
Google’s Nest Audio offers better sound quality than the Google Nest Mini, and pairing two in stereo can provide a better experience while jamming to your favorite tunes.
Normally $99.99, you can currently get the Anker PowerExpand 4-in-1 USB-C Hub for $69.99 when you use promo code ANKER8347 at checkout. At first glance, the Anker PowerExpand USB-C Hub doesn’t look too different from other USB-C hubs offered by Anker; however, this model is equipped with a 256GB SSD in addition to a pair of USB-A ports, a USB-C throughput, and an HDMI output. While the 400MB/s transfer speed isn’t spectacular, the built-in SSD brings some added utility to a gadget that's sure to come in handy for anyone who uses a laptop as their daily driver.
Anker PowerExpand 4-in-1 SSD USB-C Hub$69.99$99.9930% off
The PowerExpand USB-C Hub is an external, 256GB SSD that doubles as a USB-C hub, providing you with an extra pair of USB-A outlets, an HDMI output, and a USB-C throughput for laptop power users.
The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is Logitech’s lightest gaming mouse to date. Normally, you’d expect to pay $159.99 for this lightweight wonder, but it’s currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $109.99, its lowest price ever. At just 63 grams, the Superlight weighs less than three AA batteries and is one of the lightest wireless gaming mice on the market. It’s also equipped with Logitech’s 25K DPI optical Hero sensor, features an ambidextrous design, and is capable of lasting for up to 70 hours on a single charge. It’s even compatible with Logitech’s Powerplay system, allowing it to charge wirelessly while in use, although this will add roughly 4 grams to the mouse’s overall weight.
Logitech G Pro X Superlight$109.99$159.9931% off
Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight is its lightest gaming mouse to date, yet it retains the 25,600 DPI Hero sensor found on its predecessor. It also features a clean and minimal design, with a single LED just for displaying the battery level.
Verge Deals on Twitter /
Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
Sony’s terrific WF-1000XM4 are currently on sale at Target for just $179.99 ($99 off), matching their best price to date. Our top choice when it comes to noise-canceling earbuds, the XM4s offer excellent battery life and some of the best noise cancellation you can get in a pair of true wireless earbuds. They also recently received multipoint Bluetooth support thanks to a firmware update, squashing one of the issues we had with them at launch. Sure, voice call performance remains a small pain point, but they offer crisp, detailed sound otherwise. Read our review.
Sony WF-1000XM4$179.99$279.9936% off
Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4.
Rounding out today’s post with a few bullets
- Honor your gaming roots by paying tribute to the Duke. The wired Hyperkin Duke controller for Xbox consoles and Windows PCs is currently discounted to $59.99 at Amazon (normally $99.99). The massive controller is a detailed recreation of the original Xbox controller with a few modern conveniences. The Hyperkin version includes a detachable USB-C cable, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an Xbox logo in the center, which is actually a small LED screen that comes to life whenever the controller is plugged in.
- The perfect companion for those Plex server fanatics out there, the Logitech K400 Plus Touchpad Keyboard is currently discounted to $19.99 at B&H Photo (normally $27.99). The K400 Plus pairs with devices using a 2.4Ghz wireless dongle and can remain connected from up to 33 feet away. In addition to your typical keyboard inputs, the K400 includes a sizeable multipoint touchpad and dedicated media controls to aid in navigation.
- Before Cliff Bleszinski went off to make the Gears of War franchise, he was responsible for bringing us Jazz Jackrabbit. If you’re not familiar with the little green hellraiser and would like to get acquainted, you can currently get the Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection for free on GOG. The collection includes the original game in addition to The Secret Files standalone levels and the Christmas Chronicles holiday-themed levels. All you need is a free GOG account to add this free game to your collection.