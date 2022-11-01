Twitch partners with Xbox for free PC Game Pass subscriptions when you buy subs

Twitch is partnering with Xbox this week to give away three months of PC Game Pass subscriptions when you purchase or gift two new Twitch subs. The free PC Game Pass offer will give new subscribers access to the service, which includes titles like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Persona 5, and Microsoft’s first-party games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Sea of Thieves.

The promotion will start at 1PM ET on November 3rd and run until 6PM ET on November 11th, and you’ll need to be a new PC Game Pass subscriber to be able to redeem the deal. Once two subs are gifted or purchased, a code will appear in your Twitch notifications inbox that can be redeemed on the Xbox site.

Microsoft regularly offers three months of PC Game Pass for $1, so while the Twitch deal is intriguing for users of the streaming service, it’s not the best deal we’ve ever seen. It also arrives just as Microsoft starts to focus more on PC Game Pass’ growth.

Microsoft has seen PC Game Pass grow 159 percent year over year

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer revealed last week that the company’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service is already profitable but that console growth has slowed down. “We’re seeing incredible growth on PC ... On console, I’ve seen growth slow down, mainly because at some point you’ve reached everybody on console that wants to subscribe,” explained Spencer in an interview.