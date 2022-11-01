HBO Max appears to confirm January 15th premiere for The Last of Us TV adaptation

HBO’s adaption of The Last of Us could premiere on Sunday, January 15th, according to text that’s appeared from HBO Max. Multiple users across Twitter are reporting seeing the date alongside a teaser trailer released for the show, and we’ve verified that the text is still appearing both in the HBO Max app and on its website.

The January 15th date appears in the HBO Max app. Image: HBO

In the UK, broadcaster Sky has allegedly distributed marketing materials suggesting the show will be broadcast in the country on January 16th. Differences in time zones mean that Sky typically broadcasts HBO’s Sunday shows early in the morning on Monday before repeating them on Monday evenings, hence why the listed date is a day later. Officially, HBO has previously announced a vague “2023” release date for the show, which is still reflected on its website.