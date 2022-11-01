T-Mobile is reportedly adding an activation fee for online orders

What’s that in the air? Why, it’s the scent of crisp autumn leaves, pumpkin spice everything, and companies finding ways to charge you for things that were previously free. T-Mobile appears to be cashing in on the latter trend, as The T-Mo Report warns that the Uncarrier is about to instate a new activation fee.

T-Mobile hasn’t responded to our request to confirm the new charge, but according to the internal documents obtained by The T-Mo Report and corroborated on Reddit, the $35 Device Connection Charge will be applied to all new postpaid device activations. Previously, the company only charged an activation fee if you used an “assisted channel” like in-store customer support to set up a device on a new line of service. Online orders were exempt from this fee, so you could avoid being charged by using the T-Mobile website. With this alleged new charge, all new postpaid device activations are subject to the fee, regardless of whether you were assisted.