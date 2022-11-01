Mercedes-Benz EQE electric sedan will start at $76,050

Mercedes-Benz just announced the pricing of its all-electric luxury sedan the EQE, and unsurprisingly, it starts north of $76,000. But unlike its electrified sibling the EQS, it’s not being listed at a price lower than its gas-powered equivalent.

The EQE sedan is a slightly smaller sedan built on the same technical platform as the EQS. It was first revealed in late 2021 and is finally expected to hit dealerships in the US in just a matter of weeks.

The rear-wheel drive launch model of the EQE will use the same 90kWh battery pack that powers the base model of the EQS, which the company says will be good for up to an impressive 305 miles of range — which is less than the original estimate of 410 miles that the automaker had said when first announcing the EV. This EQE will put down significantly less power — 288 horsepower versus the 516hp of the all-wheel drive EQS.

The EQE will be offered in three trim levels — Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle — with three variants per trim depending on battery size and technology. Here’s the list of various features and prices, as per Mercedes’ press release:

The EQS already looks like a worthy competitor to Tesla’s Model S Plaid, so the EQE is all about trying to offer a somewhat more affordable and approachable way into what Mercedes-Benz is doing at the high end with its electric cars.