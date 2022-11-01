Walmart is clearing out stock of the fourth-generation iPad Air

With the anticipation for new iPad models reaching a fever pitch, retailers are offering deep discounts on the last-gen model, granting a prime opportunity to pick one up for well under retail. The older iPad Air may lack the speed of Apple’s M1 processor, but its A14 Bionic CPU still delivers plenty of power for the vast majority of apps. The Air is also compatible with various iPad Air accessories, like Apple’s Magic Keyboard, and it features a 10.9-inch Retina display with 2360 x 1640 resolution. It supports a wide color gamut as well, not to mention a USB-C port for charging. Read our review.