Philips Hue is offering a buy one, get one free deal on select lighting products

Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping? Philips Hue lighting often makes for a popular gift, and right now, the brand is throwing a new buy two, get one free promotion in the run-up to the holidays. Now through November 20th, you can buy two smart bulbs, light strips, starter kits, and select accessories and get a third for free. That means you can buy two 1,600-lumen E26 color smart bulbs for $64.99 each and get a free Philips Hue Bridge valued at $59.99. The latter accessory, while not necessary to control Philips’ Bluetooth-enabled bulbs, allows you to set lighting routines, fold in additional lights, and carry out more advanced features.

Alternatively, as part of a separate Philips Hue promo, you can buy two mood lighting products and get the second for 50 percent off. Right now, for example, you can pick up a Lucca Outdoor wall light for $99.99 and buy a portable Philips Hue Go valued at $89.99 for $44.99 instead. Both BOGO discounts automatically apply at checkout, meaning there’s no promo code or coupon to apply to take advantage of either deal.

Elden Ring $ 49.94 $ 59.99 17 % off $ 49.94 Amazon’s offering a buy two, get one free promotion that includes video games like Elden Ring as well as books, toys, and more. $49.94 at Amazon (PS5)

If you don’t mind splurging a little and can’t wait until Black Friday to score a deal on a 4K TV, BuyDig’s got a sale going on that’s worth a look. Right now, the online retailer is offering a great deal on LG’s C2 OLED and throwing in Visa gift cards in various denominations when you buy the TV on sale in multiple configurations. Right now, for instance, you can buy the 42-inch model for $996.99 ($400 off) with a $100 Visa gift card and a four-year warranty, which means you’ll really only be paying $896.99 once you use that gift card. That’s a terrific discount on the newer 4K TV, which offers a range of gamer-friendly features, including a fast 120Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies. Unlike its predecessor, the C2 also comes with a brighter screen and allows users to log in to different user profiles.

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget-friendly wireless earbuds, Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are definitely one to consider. Even though their tap controls can be finicky, we liked their design and long stems, which give them excellent microphone performance. Their sound quality is also good for the price, as is their battery life. In fact, we found these buds lasted up to seven hours on a single charge, or 28 hours with the included charging case. Normally $79.99, you can currently buy them in either black or white for just $22.94 on Amazon when you clip the on-page 15 percent off coupon.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 $ 22.94 $ 79.99 71 % off $ 22.94 Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds do a lot right and have great mics for voice calls. $22.94 at Amazon

Just a few more deals for you...

The Roborock E4, our favorite budget-friendly robovac, is available right now in refurbished condition from Roborock’s eBay storefront for $103.99 when you apply promo code TREATYOSELF at checkout. That’s about $226 cheaper than buying it new. While the robot vacuum lacks mapping features, it offers a powerful battery and is compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

You can buy Apple's AirTag Leather Loop in brown or red on Amazon for $19.99 instead of $39. In case you're unfamiliar, Apple's location-tracking AirTag doesn't come with a built-in keychain loop, so you'll need an accessory like this to actually attach it to your luggage.

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is currently on sale at Amazon in the 45mm configuration for $419.99 instead of $449.99, which is its second-best price yet. Like the like-minded Watch 5, we think the Watch 5 Pro is the best Android smartwatch you can buy right now, with excellent battery life and a large, easy-to-read display. Read our review.

Woot is selling the Rocketbook Core for $15.99 instead of $34 when you use offer code TECHWOOT at checkout. The smart notebook comes with 32 pages, which you can erase, reuse, and store via cloud services like Google Drive.