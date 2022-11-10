Crypto collapse: it’s looking like a long, cold, contagious winter

On January 1st of 2022, one Bitcoin would cost you about $46,000. By November 8th, that same coin went for about $18,500. And that’s when the year’s most dramatic crypto story was just starting: the ongoing collapse of the FTX exchange, which brought yet another round of existential threats to the crypto industry as a whole.
This year has looked like death by a thousand scandals for crypto. There was the Luna / Terra crash, which wiped out billions in value practically overnight. There was Axie Infinity, the once-hot NFT game that lost $625 million in a hack and has struggled to recover. Celsius collapsed. Three Arrows Capital collapsed. Remember when NFTs were cool and people thought their JPGs were worth millions?
All this happened, of course, as the overall economy began to crash back down to earth after a pandemic-created spike in stock prices — which also dampened society’s overall tolerance for chaotic, nonsensical gambling on internet money. As the economy began to even out and our collective risk tolerance went down, crypto went for many investors from a fun plaything to a dangerous bet.
Crypto has crashed before, and as ever, the HODLers are saying there’s upside left to come. But right now, the future for cryptocurrencies of all kinds looks pretty bleak.
Nov 10, 2022, 7:06 PM UTCMitchell Clark
FTX reportedly used $10 billion of customer funds to prop up its owner’s trading firm
Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly made the loans without consulting anyone else at FTX.
There were other hints of trouble at FTX and Alameda.
And not just what we learned from Elon Musk’s text messages, which showed that as far back as this spring, the new Twitter owner was unsure whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried actually had the billions in liquidity he claimed to have.
As Jacob Silverman’s tweet tracks, execs have been exiting SBF’s firms for months. Which brings us to the current situation.
Nov 10, 2022, 2:45 PM UTCRussell Brandom
‘I fucked up,’ says FTX founder in public apology
Binance backed out of the deal to acquire FTX, investors in the company are marking it down to zero, Alameda Research is winding down trading, and FTX is left scrambling for liquidity, but at least Sam Bankman-Fried is admitting he made mistakes.
Nov 9, 2022, 9:08 PM UTCMitchell Clark and Elizabeth Lopatto
Binance won’t bail out FTX, cites reports of ‘mishandled customer funds’
Binance walked back on its offer to buy FTX after reviewing the company’s structure and finances.
Is that good?
Most of FTX’s legal and compliance staff quit yesterday, reports Semafor, who counts FTX’s CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, as an investor. Incidentally, a bunch of regulators are investigating FTX.
Damn, Binance did a few hours of due diligence and began to lean nope???
Yesterday, Binance’s CEO was like, sure, yeah, we’ll buy our troubled competitor FTX, pending due diligence. And now, after a couple hours of due diligence, it’s looking like no deal. What’s on those books? Binance is the biggest crypto exchange and FTX is the third-largest, so that combo would be real trouble for competitors — it should be a deal that makes sense. I sure hope nothing funny is going on with the customer deposits!
Stop, stop, he's already dead!
Not content with buying his rival’s business, CZ has also taken a victory lap, implying that FTX was using its FTT token as collateral for borrowing. CZ drove down the price of FTT earlier this week by announcing Binance would sell all its holdings.
Coinbase: "RIP to FTX, but we're built different."
So Coinbase has $15 million in deposits on FTX “to facilitate business operations and client trades.” However, the company says it has no exposure to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister firm, and no loans to FTX.
On Twitter, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong chalks the FTX debacle, which resulted in a Binance buyout, up to “risky business practices, including conflicts of interest between deeply intertwined entities, and mis-use of customer funds (lending user assets).”Our approach to transparency, risk management, and consumer protection
Nov 8, 2022, 8:18 PM UTCMitchell Clark
Coinbase says it’s monitoring a fix for its web and app outage
The crypto exchange has been having a few issues today that could make it difficult to sign in or load pages.
Web3 is going great.
Current FTX implosion notwithstanding, how seriously should you take crypto, NFTs, and everything else blockchain? Molly White, who runs Web3 is Going Just Great, gave a 15-minute presentation at Web Summit 2022 on exactly that topic — you should watch it (or read the transcript).
Here’s a small snippet:
There will be a web3. The web has been evolving ever since its inception, and there is no doubt in my mind that we are overdue for a fundamental shift. Will it be blockchains and crypto? Venture capitalists and blockchain startup founders really hope that you think so.
I hope that the rest of us will continue working towards utopian goals like the ones I mentioned earlier—the ones that many people who are working in web3 and on web3 projects share—without necessarily being shackled to a technology that holds little promise for the web.
That escalated quickly.
The situation is still developing, and we’ll have more information as things become clearer, but here’s how it stands. Yesterday morning FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted, “FTX is fine.”
Today it’s being acquired by Binance to help resolve a liquidity crunch after investors had trouble making withdrawals.
- EDo Kwon is once again insisting, despite the existence of an Interpol red notice, that he is not on the run.
“Since the end of last year, I haven’t been living in South Korea, so it wouldn’t be accurate to say ‘returning to South Korea’” to face the music, the noted crypto villain tells Laura Shin.
He says he hasn’t seen a copy of the warrant for his arrest. He still won’t say where he is (for “personal security” reasons), and, of the charges against him, says, “we are a little bit disappointed in the way that prosecutors are attempting to create new regulation through criminal enforcement proceedings.”
Oct 11, 2022, 7:39 PM UTCRichard Lawler
CNN accused of rug pull as it abandons its NFT project
CNN is dropping the development of its marketplace selling collectible ‘Moments’ tied to major news events, angering users who’d spent thousands of dollars and were sold on exclusive access and features coming in the future.
Sounds like the Coinbase documentary is not very good.
I haven’t seen it yet, but The Atlantic’s Charlie Warzel came away thoroughly unimpressed. It’s basically an internal marketing video masquerading as a documentary:
Most of what we see of our billionaire protagonist is a series of shots as he works (often alone) from his various homes and offices, or gets into and out of chauffeured cars and private jets.
It’s hard to make crypto boring! But that’s what Coin does, it appears — and maybe even what it wanted to do.I Watched the Coinbase Documentary So You Don’t Have To
Oct 2, 2022, 4:49 PM UTCEmma Roth
Coinbase paused transactions in US for hours to address bank transfer issues
Users were unable to process withdrawals or deposits on Coinbase
Celsius' CEO is out.
Alex Mashinsky, the head of the bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius, announced his resignation today, but not after patting himself on the back for working “tirelessly to help the company.”
In Mashinsky’s eyes, I guess that means designing “Unbankrupt yourself” t-shirts on Cafepress and then selling them to a user base that just had their funds vaporized.
At least customers of the embattled Voyager Digital crypto firm are in slightly better shape, as the Sam Bankman-Fried-owned FTX just bought out the company’s assets.Celsius Network CEO Submits Letter of Resignation
Sep 27, 2022, 12:45 AM UTCMitchell Clark
Eight states sue crypto lender Nexo over security sales and misleading marketing
New York’s attorney general alleges that the company’s Earn Interest Product was a security, one that the company wasn’t registered to sell, despite its claims.
Sep 26, 2022, 8:20 PM UTCJay Peters
Interpol issues ‘red notice’ for Terra stablecoin co-founder Do Kwon
Kwon insists he’s not on the run, but it seems like he’s hard to find
The collapse of Three Arrows Capital has not put a dent in unsecured crypto lending.
And because crypto is a relatively “concentrated ecosystem,” there are systemic risks, S&P analyst Alex Birry tells Reuters. Which means the domino effect we saw this summer? That could absolutely happen again.
My "I'm not on the run" t-shirt is raising questions answered by my t-shirt.
South Korean authorities have requested that Interpol tell international authorities to arrest Do Kwon, the co-founder of the company behind the Terra/Luna cryptocurrency debacle, The Financial Times reports. Kwon tweeted this weekend that he is not on the run, actually, and authorities are just mad that he tweeted that their size is not size. Posters gonna post, I guess.
Collapsed crypto co-founder Do Kwon insists he's "not on the run."
South Korean authorities issued a warrant for Kwon’s arrest after the fall of his company’s Terra stablecoin wiped out $60 billion in funds. Kwon was initially thought to be somewhere in Singapore, but now local police can’t find him. On Twitter, Kwon maintains that he’s not running from the police and says he’s willing to cooperate.
I am not “on the run” or anything similar - for any government agency that has shown interest to communicate, we are in full cooperation and we don’t have anything to hide.
South Korean prosecutors aren’t buying it and said in response that Kwon is “obviously on the run.”
Crypto villain Do Kwon is wanted by authorities in South Korea.
Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, was at the center of crypto’s biggest scandal this year: the cataclysmic collapse of Luna/Terra coins from $60 billion to zero. South Korean authorities issued the warrant for his arrest on “allegations that include violations of the nation’s capital markets law,” Bloomberg reports. Kwon is in Singapore.Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South Korea
Aug 31, 2022, 4:20 PM UTCEmma Roth
Congress presses big crypto exchanges for details on how they’re fighting scams
Pointed questions for Coinbase, Binance.US, FTX, Kraken, and KuCoin
Aug 20, 2022, 9:58 PM UTCEmma Roth
FTX’s money isn’t insured, FDIC says
FTX is accused of making ‘false representations’ about FDIC insurance