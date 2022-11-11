The 2022 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is revisiting its best price at Best Buy

Even with just two weeks left until Black Friday, our post today proves that there’s always room for more deals. We’ve rolled out a pretty healthy spread of sales today, but there’s way more to show than what we’ve featured here. To make sure you don’t miss out, make sure to check out our early Black Friday deals pages, subscribe to our newsletter, and follow @VergeDeals on Twitter (it’s really us, we swear).

Our first deal today is revisiting the lowest price ever for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop at Best Buy. This configuration of the G14 is typically priced at $1,649.99 but is currently on sale for $1,299.99, matching its best price yet. Featuring an excellent 16:10 display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, the latest entry-level model of the G14 pairs an AMD Ryzen 6900HS processor with an RX 6700S graphics card. You also get 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of DDR5 RAM to round things out.

The Zephyrus G14 offers excellent gaming performance for its price and can last all day on a single charge, making it an easy recommendation for anyone shopping for a lightweight gaming laptop that doesn’t cost a grip. Read our review.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 $ 1299.99 $ 1649.99 21 % off $ 1299.99 The ROG Zephyrus G14 is an astonishingly powerful gaming laptop. Its AMD Ryzen 9 processor and GeForce RTX 3060 can push powerful, smooth graphics performance in games with its QHD display, while also being surprisingly efficient for other tasks. $1299.99 at Best Buy

Dell is also discounting a number of laptops to their lowest prices ever as part of its Black Friday deals, including the Dell XPS 15. Normally priced at $2,899, the XPS 15 is on sale for $2,199.

Ready for some more numbers? The 2021 model of the Dell XPS 15 features a 15-inch OLED display with a maximum resolution of 3456 x 2160, which isn’t quite 4K but still looks great. The XPS 15 also features an Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU paired with an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, which lends it some impressive performance despite being extremely loud and hot in the process. It’s also equipped with a 1TB SSD and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, giving the XPS 15 the necessary chops to tackle a number of applications. Read our review.

Dell XPS 15 (2021) $ 2199 $ 2899 24 % off $ 2199 This configuration of the Dell XPS 15 laptop uses an RTX 3050 Ti CPU paired with a 12th Gen Core i9 CPU, making it an excellent laptop for power users. This model also has 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. $2199.00 at Dell

Taking a break from laptops, if you’re in the market for a new gaming keyboard or just some accessories, Mountain is currently having a site-wide sale that includes keyboards, PBT keycaps, and more. For example, one of our favorite gaming keyboards, the Mountain Everest Max, normally priced at $249.99 is currently discounted to $179.99. The Everest Max is a full-size, hot-swappable keyboard with modular components like a number pad and media dial.

The more compact Everest 60 is also on sale for $79.99 from its typical $139.99. The Everest 60 shares the same hot-swap PCB as the Everest Max but features a more compressed layout and additional sound-dampening foam for improving how your keyboard sounds. Read our review.

Mountain Everest Max $ 179.99 $ 249.99 28 % off $ 179.99 A premium gaming keyboard in nearly every respect, the Mountain Everest Max allows you to add or subtract features like a number pad or dedicated media controls. The weighty frame is almost entirely aluminum and the PCB is hot swappable. $179.99 at Mountain

If you need some accessories for your new laptop or desktop, Satechi is currently running a variety of Black Friday promotions, letting you save up to 40 percent on your order if you use the right codes. While we’re expecting Satechi to roll out even more deals leading up to Black Friday, you can currently save 40 percent off a single item from their Black Friday collection when you apply the code DEALS at checkout. This collection includes a variety of products, ranging from leather desk mats to chargers and USB-C hubs.

If you’re not finding what you need in the Black Friday collection, you can also save 25 percent on any of Satechi’s hubs or adapters if you use the code SATECHI25 at checkout.

Satechi Black Friday sale $ 100 The current Black Friday sale at Satechi is a great way to stock up on quality essentials for any home office. Now through November 28th, you can save 40 percent on a single item from the Satechi Black Friday collection with promo code DEALS. You can also save 25 percent on their hubs and adapters through November 15th with the promo code SATECHI25. $100.00 at Satechi

Logitech’s wired G Pro Gaming Headset is currently discounted to $49.98 at GameStop (normally $99.99). The sharp, minimalist design of the G Pro, gives this headset an air of distinction compared to other gaming headsets. In addition to its plush leatherette ear cups and headband, the G Pro features a mostly aluminum design, making it both durable and comfortable. The 3.5mm boom mic can even be detached if you want an even more minimalistic look.

The G Pro can connect with your audio source either via 3.5mm audio cable or USB. While compatible with a variety of platforms, using the G Pro on PC allows you to fine-tune your audio through the Logitech software.