Twitter Blue signups disappear a day after fakes and mayhem

Twitter users are reporting that the option to sign up for the company’s new $7.99 subscription service, Twitter Blue, has disappeared from the platform’s iOS app just days after the service launched.

You could previously subscribe to Twitter Blue from the sidebar in the iOS app (the service has yet to launch for Android users), but users this morning reported that the option has disappeared. For those for whom the link is still available, trying to sign up only returns an error message. “Thank you for your interest!” it reads. “Twitter Blue will be available in your country in the future. Please check back later.”

Trying to sign up for Twitter Blue in the UK this morning, Friday November 11th, only returned an error message. Image: Tom Warren / The Verge

It’s not clear why users aren’t able to sign up for Twitter Blue. Twitter could be intentionally pausing access to the service while it deals with the chaos its launch has caused (countless users have been buying verification in order to impersonate brands and celebrities). Or, the system could have unintentionally collapsed.

Since Elon Musk’s mass-firing of Twitter’s work force earlier this week, many people — including current employees — have predicted that the service is in increasing danger of breakdown, as small errors pile-up un-addressed and the company’s remaining staff are pushed to their limit by stress, overwork, and a mandate to return to the office in person.