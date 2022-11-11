Remedy confirms Control 2 is in the works

A sequel to the 2019 supernatural thriller Control is in development. Developer Remedy Entertainment confirmed the news today, saying that Control 2 would be a joint project with publisher 505 Games (which published the original Control). The sequel is currently in the “concept stage,” but Remedy says it will launch on the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X / S.
We don’t know much about the game, but the studio did share this single piece of concept art:
Along with this message from game director Mikael Kasurinen:
With Control, we leaped into the unknown. We wanted to create something new. Something different and unexpected. A world like no other. Thank you, the audience, for making Control such a success for us.
With Control 2, we’ll take another leap into the unknown. It’ll be an unexpected journey. It’ll take a while, but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on. It’s still early days, but it will be worth the wait.
Earlier this year, Remedy said that it was working on a “bigger budget” Control game, which is, in fact, the sequel. (It was previously known as Codename Heron.) Alongside that, a multiplayer spinoff of the franchise is also in development.
Outside of Control, Remedy is also working on Alan Wake 2 and a mystery project as part of Epic Games’ new publishing label.