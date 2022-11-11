TikTok is testing its long-awaited in-app shopping feature

TikTok’s in-app shopping feature is finally beginning to roll out in the US market. The company began testing its TikTok Shop feature this week, as first reported by Semafor, which allows users to purchase items directly inside the TikTok app.

E-commerce has long been a focus for TikTok, but it’s had a slower start in the US than in other regions like Asia. The company had previously experimented with a Shopify shopping tab and is gearing up to bring live shopping features to the US after a reportedly slow start earlier this year.

TikTok spokesperson Laura Perez confirmed that the new feature is being tested in the US but didn’t provide additional details. It was previously limited to the UK, Indonesia, and other countries in Southeast Asia. According to Semafor, TikTok is inviting US businesses to the new shopping program, with access extending to international sellers eventually.

TikTok has also been eyeing live shopping in the US, partnering with companies to bring the feature to users for the holiday season. What’s more, the platform has been recruiting for jobs related to US-based fulfillment centers that would provide warehousing and returns for customers.