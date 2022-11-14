Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s theme song has no business being this good

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur from co-creators Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland revolves around Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White), a brilliant young Black girl whose massive intellect is just one of her many gifts. In addition to being an inventive super scientist in the making, Lunella shares a psychic bond with a massive crimson T-rex known as Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore), who she accidentally summons to present-day New York City when one of her experiments goes haywire.

In Marvel’s comics, Lunella’s one of the many people who develop superpowers and discover that they’re actually Inhumans after being exposed to a mist known as Terrigen. It’s not clear how closely Disney’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur show will cleave to the source material considering how some of Marvel’s other notable Inhuman characters, like Ms. Marvel’s Kamala Khan, have been reworked as they made the jump from the comics to the small screen. What is fairly obvious, though, is that “Moon Girl Magic,” Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s theme song, is a certified banger that’s sure to get heads bopping along when the show hits the regular Disney Channel on February 10th, 2023.