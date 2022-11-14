The desk-friendly 42-inch LG C2 OLED is cheaper than ever

Our first deal of the week is a good one. You can get a $400 discount on the 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV, which is currently discounted to $899.99 at Best Buy — its lowest price yet. While the features of the C2 are largely identical to those found in the older C1, including a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync, the C2 offers faster performance and a slightly brighter panel than its predecessor. Plus, this 42-inch-sized model may be great if you want to use it as a glorified PC monitor.

The C2 isn’t quite as bright as pricier QD-OLED televisions in a similar price bracket, and some people may be annoyed by its glossy panel coating, but its collection of features still makes the C2 one of the best gaming and movie-ready OLEDs on the market. Read our review.

Google’s Nest Wifi mesh system is one of the easiest ways to cast a wide net of Wi-Fi coverage at home. Typically priced at $349 for a bundle that includes a single router and two access points, you can get it all for $219.99 at Amazon. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen, but it’s still worth looking into if your home internet suffers from the occasional spotty connection.

The Nest Wifi router and its pair of access points are rated to provide coverage for up to 5,400 square feet. The router has two Ethernet ports, while each access point lacks ports of any kind (aside from power). Uniquely, the access points can serve as a Google smart speaker. It’s easy to configure them in the Google Home app to provide guest networks, and this system offers superior performance over the original Google Wifi model. Although, keep in mind that this is a dual-band Wi-Fi 5 system (2.4GHz, 5GHz), so it doesn’t boast compatibility with Wi-Fi 6 or 6E-ready products. Read our review.

Wellbots is currently offering some exclusive discounts on the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar Smartwatch. While it’s already discounted to $799.99 from its usual $899.99 price, you can save an additional $15 on this admittedly pricey smartwatch when you use the code GARMIN15 at checkout.

If you’re able to look past the astronomical price tag, the high-end Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar offers a lot that you probably won’t get with other smartwatches. It comes in a variety of sizing and style options, and its lengthy battery life can be topped off with solar charging. While the dim screen is a bummer, we consider the Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar to be one of the best premium smartwatches you can get. If you can live without solar charging, the standard models of the Fenix 7 and 7S are also available for $599.99 (normally $699.99), and they qualify for the same $15 discount as the more expensive model. Read our review.

Just in case you didn’t roll out of bed ready to spend several hundred bucks on a watch or TV, we’ve also found a solid discount on the handy JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker. Normally priced at $79.99, you can currently snag one at Amazon and Target in several of its available colorways for $49.95. The Clip 4 features IP67 waterproofing and has an integrated carabiner allowing it to be easily clipped to a backpack or belt loop if you’ve run out of pockets. Plus, its sound quality is surprisingly powerful, considering its small size.

