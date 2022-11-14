Splatoon 3’s chill December update adds more of everything

Splatoon 3 is getting a big update, splashing down on December 1st. Dubbed Chill Season 2022, the update’s adding new weapons, stages, game modes, and a lot more cool clothes and gear to zhuzh up your octolings.

The Salmon Run game mode is also getting a fish-lift with the new Big Run game mode. Details on what Big Run is are scarce at the moment, but — according to this hilarious, borderline incomprehensible sentence from the Chill Season 2022 press release — “the first Big Run will take place when the Salmonids invade the Wahoo World stage later this year.”

For the more competitive-minded octoling, X Battles are also arriving with the chill update. X Battles happen once players reach a certain eel-ite level in Anarchy Battles. Then, they can wager “X Power” to rise through the highest ranks of the leaderboard.