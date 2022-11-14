Splatoon 3’s chill December update adds more of everything

Splatoon 3 is getting a big update, splashing down on December 1st. Dubbed Chill Season 2022, the update’s adding new weapons, stages, game modes, and a lot more cool clothes and gear to zhuzh up your octolings.
The Salmon Run game mode is also getting a fish-lift with the new Big Run game mode. Details on what Big Run is are scarce at the moment, but — according to this hilarious, borderline incomprehensible sentence from the Chill Season 2022 press release — “the first Big Run will take place when the Salmonids invade the Wahoo World stage later this year.”
For the more competitive-minded octoling, X Battles are also arriving with the chill update. X Battles happen once players reach a certain eel-ite level in Anarchy Battles. Then, they can wager “X Power” to rise through the highest ranks of the leaderboard.
Chill Season 2022 arrives December 1st, just in time for those long and sometimes boring family holiday gatherings.