Andor’s first two episodes will air on TV over Thanksgiving

Disney is bringing Andor to ABC, FX, and Freeform for special showings later this month. And if you have Hulu, you’ll be able to catch the episodes there, too.

By Jay Peters / @jaypeters

A man walking through a scrapyard where another man is busy working to collect metal from a wrecked ship.
If you haven’t watched Andor yet, you should.
Image: Lucasfilm / Disney Plus

If you haven’t watched Andor, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series on Disney Plus — and you really should, it’s quite good — Disney will be airing the show’s first two episodes on a few of its other channels over the Thanksgiving holidays, including on linear TV.

The Andor episodes will air on ABC, FX, Freeform, and Hulu at varying times and days. For the TV airings, you’ll need to put aside an hour and a half to watch the episodes. On Hulu, the two episodes will be available over two weeks. Here’s the schedule, according to a press release:

  • ABC: Wednesday, November 23rd, 9:00–10:30PM ET / PT
  • FX: Thursday, November 24th, 9:00–10:30PM ET / PT
  • Freeform: Friday, November 25th, 9:00–10:30PM ET / PT 
  • Hulu: Available from November 23rd through December 7th  

If you like what you see from the first two episodes in these airings, good news: by then, the entire first season of Andor will be on Disney Plus since the show’s season finale debuts on November 23rd. Maybe I’ll recommend these special showings to my family while we’re hanging out over the Thanksgiving holidays; I’ll take any excuse to watch more Andor.

