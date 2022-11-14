Andor’s first two episodes will air on TV over Thanksgiving

If you haven’t watched Andor, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series on Disney Plus — and you really should, it’s quite good — Disney will be airing the show’s first two episodes on a few of its other channels over the Thanksgiving holidays, including on linear TV.

The Andor episodes will air on ABC, FX, Freeform, and Hulu at varying times and days. For the TV airings, you’ll need to put aside an hour and a half to watch the episodes. On Hulu, the two episodes will be available over two weeks. Here’s the schedule, according to a press release:

ABC: Wednesday, November 23rd, 9:00–10:30PM ET / PT

Wednesday, November 23rd, 9:00–10:30PM ET / PT FX: Thursday, November 24th, 9:00–10:30PM ET / PT

Thursday, November 24th, 9:00–10:30PM ET / PT Freeform: Friday, November 25th, 9:00–10:30PM ET / PT

Friday, November 25th, 9:00–10:30PM ET / PT Hulu: Available from November 23rd through December 7th