The tech industry’s moment of reckoning: layoffs and hiring freezes

It feels like every day, we hear news of mass layoffs and hiring freezes from big tech companies that were formerly famous for having deep pockets and near-endless amenities for workers. Now, it’s clear that the industry as a whole is tightening its belt, leaving hundreds of thousands of employees out of work — and more wondering if they’ll have a job within the next few months or searching for jobs in an industry that no longer has a spot for them. It’s gotten to the point where one tech recruiting site created an interactive tool to track the layoffs across established companies and startups.
It’s impossible to blame the wave of large-scale layoffs on any one factor. Twitter’s layoffs happened because Elon Musk bought the company and took it private, and Meta’s CEO claims its 13 percent reduction in staff is a course correction after the company went on a hiring spree during the online retail boom that came out of the pandemic. Companies that rely on advertising, like Meta and Snap, have also been hit hard by privacy policy changes from Apple. Meanwhile, the iPhone maker is blaming the economy for its own hiring slowdown, despite being one of the few companies still announcing record-breaking earnings and beating estimates.
We’ll probably see even more reasons for layoffs or freezes as other companies announce their own. Stay tuned to this page for the latest on big tech companies’ cost-cutting measures and how they affect current and former employees.
Here’s all our coverage of the recent outbreak of layoffs from big tech, auto, crypto, and more:
Ask A Manager has weighed in.
A nervous Twitter employee, whose boss and coworkers are now gone, has written to the popular work advice column Ask A Manager, asking how the heck they should handle their company’s whole...situation.
Columnist Alison Green’s advice: Stick it out, if you can. “Staying at least gives you the option of severance down the road...and gives you an ongoing income and health insurance,” Green wrote. She added, “I’m sorry something you helped build is being needlessly destroyed.”I work at Twitter ... what do I do?
The Tech Winter, visualized.
The mass layoffs at Twitter, Meta, and soon possibly Amazon are just the tip of the iceberg.
Tech job marketplace TrueUp.io has been keeping track — and it says over 183,000 people have already been hit by tech layoffs so far in 2022. You can see the details in the company’s interactive tracker here.
Nov 14, 2022, 5:20 PM UTCChris Welch
Amazon mass layoffs will reportedly ax 10,000 people this week
The cuts would be the most significant in Amazon’s history and continue a wave of mass firings in the tech industry.
Tim Cook confirms that Apple's slowing down on hiring.
In an interview with CBS Mornings, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms the company is now being very “deliberate” in its hiring and that it’s only bringing new staff members on board in certain departments.
We believe strongly in investing for the long term and we don’t believe you can save your way to prosperity. We think you invest your way to it.
In July, Bloomberg reported Apple planned to slow hiring in 2023 and that not-quite-a-freeze may be setting in early, while other Big Tech companies like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft undergo their own hiring freezes and layoffs.
Nov 13, 2022, 9:08 PM UTCEmma Roth
Twitter reportedly cut thousands of contractors without warning
According to Platformer, Twitter terminated 4,400 to 5,500 contractors without notifying them in advance.
Nov 12, 2022, 12:21 AM UTCMitchell Clark
Disney is preparing to cut jobs, according to leaked memo from CEO
The company, like many others, is looking to cut costs by reducing its workforce. It’s also looking into hiring freezes, and slowing down travel.
Nov 9, 2022, 11:12 AM UTCJames Vincent
Meta announces huge job cuts affecting 11,000 employees
The company has had a rocky year, squeezed by both the rise of TikTok and the public (and expensive) failure of its push into the metaverse.
Twitter's layoff notices in Africa are missing something.
Elon Musk’s mass layoffs at Twitter included severance payment for some workers, and Musk himself said in a tweet that “Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.”
However, CNN reports termination letters sent to staff at Twitter’s only office in Africa didn’t include their names or mention any next steps or severance, only saying they will be paid until December 4th.
Meta layoffs are starting tomorrow, and they're going to be bad.
“Many thousands of employees” are set to be laid off, The Wall Street Journal reported, especially on the recruiting and business teams. Mark Zuckerberg is blaming overstaffing based on inflated growth plans, and has said he’s “accountable” for the mistakes. (Safe to assume he will not be getting laid off, though.)
Those who lose their job should be finding out tomorrow morning, and will reportedly get at least four months’ severance.
Nov 4, 2022, 7:06 PM UTCAlex Heath and Mia Sato
Elon Musk’s Twitter layoffs leave whole teams gutted
About half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees are now gone, with teams focused on trust and safety issues hit the hardest.
Amazon confirms a "pause" on corporate hiring.
The hits keep coming, and this time it’s Amazon, confirming a New York Times report from last month with a public announcement of a “pause on new incremental hires in our corporate workforce.”
The notes about the economy echo other decisions about layoffs or hiring freezes, but as Chris Welch points out, it also oddly refers to Prime Video and Alexa a “newer initiatives” for some reason.
We still intend to hire a meaningful number of people in 2023, and remain excited about our significant investments in our larger businesses, as well as newer initiatives like Prime Video, Alexa, Grocery, Kuiper, Zoox, and Healthcare.A note about hiring from Beth Galetti
Nov 3, 2022, 5:23 PM UTCAlice Newcome-Beill
Amazon curbs corporate retail hiring for the rest of 2022
The online retailer won’t be filling any more corporate roles until after the new year
Nov 3, 2022, 4:19 PM UTCAndrew J. Hawkins
Lyft to lay off 13 percent of its workforce as economic outlook darkens
The ride-hail company is expected to slash hundreds of roles, with Lyft’s president citing a potential recession and worsening economic outlook.
Nov 3, 2022, 3:02 PM UTCVictoria Song
Peloton CEO promises the company is ‘done’ with layoffs
Apparently, the ‘ship is turning,’ but the company’s stock tells a different story as Peloton falls short of Wall Street’s expectations
Nov 1, 2022, 12:35 AM UTCCasey Newton and Zoe Schiffer
Twitter braces for layoffs
Behind the scenes at the wildest tech takeover ever, where everyone knows company-shaking changes are coming — and no one knows exactly when
Oct 27, 2022, 10:23 PM UTCMitchell Clark
Intel layoffs are coming in Q4 as it cuts billions in spending
The company announced its making cuts in both operations and sales departments and is refocusing on building stateside foundries and cutting up to $10 billion in costs annually by 2025.
Oct 20, 2022, 7:51 PM UTCMitchell Clark
Wireless ISP Starry lays off half its workers in a bid to save cash
Around 500 employees are being let go in a bid to ‘curtail our cash burn,’ according to the CEO
Oct 18, 2022, 12:37 AM UTCMitchell Clark
Leaked documents show just how fast employees are leaving Amazon
According to the company’s internal reports, its attrition rate is immense, and costing it billions of dollars a year.
Oct 12, 2022, 8:41 PM UTCEmma Roth
Warner Bros. Television’s massive job cuts worsen WBD’s diversity problem
While paring back its workforce by 26 percent, it also nearly closed its writers’ and directors’ workshops, which often serve as a pipeline for artists from underrepresented backgrounds
Oct 12, 2022, 1:45 PM UTCAriel Shapiro
Layoffs at Gimlet and Parcast expose cracks in Spotify’s exclusivity model
Union leaders say that shows lost audience when the platform made them exclusive
Oct 12, 2022, 8:58 AM UTCJames Vincent
Intel reportedly planning major layoffs, likely affecting thousands of jobs
The PC market is declining worldwide, and Intel has been badly affected
Oct 6, 2022, 7:57 PM UTCJay Peters
Peloton’s CEO doesn’t understand why people aren’t happier he laid off 500 people
In a second memo, CEO Barry McCarthy refuted the notion that the company has six months to live.
Oct 6, 2022, 12:39 PM UTCJon Porter
Peloton CEO cuts 500 more jobs to ‘assure the future viability of the business’
Barry McCarthy told workers in an email that after its fourth round of layoffs this year, “the bulk of our restructuring work is complete.”
Sep 30, 2022, 10:04 PM UTCMitchell Clark
Warner Bros. Discovery is ‘absolutely not for sale,’ says CEO
Many people seem convinced the newly formed company is trying to sell itself to Comcast. But is that really the play here?
Sep 29, 2022, 6:58 PM UTCRichard Lawler and Alex Heath
Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta employees that the company is freezing hiring
With drops in growth and revenue, Meta is responding with a hiring freeze across the company. Zuckerberg previously warned of an ‘intense period’ that could last up to two years.