Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Razer is upgrading the 2022 Blade 14’s two USB-C ports to USB 4

Razer is upgrading the 2022 Blade 14’s two USB-C ports to USB 4

/

The company has released a software update coinciding with the release of a silver color scheme of the Blade 14 that boosts peripheral compatibility. It also switched on a Microsoft Pluton security chip that was, apparently, already in these models.

By Cameron Faulkner

Share this story

The Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop sits in a black space, opened to the view to show off its 14-inch screen.
The software update is available for all 2022 Blade 14 laptops, whether it’s black, silver, or pink.
Image: Razer

Razer’s 2022 Blade 14 gaming laptop now comes in silver, making it look even more MacBook-like. But in bigger news, the company is releasing a software update for all 2022 Blade 14 models that upgrades its two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports to the more feature-rich USB 4 spec along with Thunderbolt support.

It’s unheard of that ports on preexisting laptops can get better (unless you have a modular Framework Laptop), and it’s even rarer that laptops with AMD-based CPUs like this one have Thunderbolt support since Thunderbolt is an Intel technology. Acer’s 2022 Nitro 5 with an AMD processor is the only other one that comes to mind.

The company has also activated a Microsoft Pluton security processor that has apparently been lying dormant in these machines. This chip is integrated into the CPU and is used to block future CPU-based attacks, like Spectre and Meltdown, that could compromise PCs. If any of this sounds familiar, it’s because Razer initially promised, then backpedaled on, support for USB 4 and Pluton in its pink-colored Blade 14 in July 2022.

Razer claims in a press release that the upgrade to USB 4 will provide “expanded peripheral compatibility,” including support for Thunderbolt docks and external graphics card (eGPU) enclosures as well as for other use cases, like daisy-chaining multiple monitors.

Related

However, there’s one important piece of info that Razer hasn’t shared yet: speed. USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 tops out at 20Gbps, while USB 4 supports a minimum speed of 20Gbps but can go up to 40Gbps. It’d be ideal if Razer somehow doubled the bandwidth of these ports with a software update, but I’m skeptical. The Verge has reached out to Razer for more detail on the specs since the upgrade here is vague. However, given the boost in security and compatibility with more peripherals, it’s a win either way.

The update will be available for download from Razer’s support site.

More from Tech