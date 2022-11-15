Razer is upgrading the 2022 Blade 14’s two USB-C ports to USB 4

Razer’s 2022 Blade 14 gaming laptop now comes in silver, making it look even more MacBook-like. But in bigger news, the company is releasing a software update for all 2022 Blade 14 models that upgrades its two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports to the more feature-rich USB 4 spec along with Thunderbolt support.

It’s unheard of that ports on preexisting laptops can get better (unless you have a modular Framework Laptop), and it’s even rarer that laptops with AMD-based CPUs like this one have Thunderbolt support since Thunderbolt is an Intel technology. Acer’s 2022 Nitro 5 with an AMD processor is the only other one that comes to mind.

The company has also activated a Microsoft Pluton security processor that has apparently been lying dormant in these machines. This chip is integrated into the CPU and is used to block future CPU-based attacks, like Spectre and Meltdown, that could compromise PCs. If any of this sounds familiar, it’s because Razer initially promised, then backpedaled on, support for USB 4 and Pluton in its pink-colored Blade 14 in July 2022.

Razer claims in a press release that the upgrade to USB 4 will provide “expanded peripheral compatibility,” including support for Thunderbolt docks and external graphics card (eGPU) enclosures as well as for other use cases, like daisy-chaining multiple monitors.

However, there’s one important piece of info that Razer hasn’t shared yet: speed. USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 tops out at 20Gbps, while USB 4 supports a minimum speed of 20Gbps but can go up to 40Gbps. It’d be ideal if Razer somehow doubled the bandwidth of these ports with a software update, but I’m skeptical. The Verge has reached out to Razer for more detail on the specs since the upgrade here is vague. However, given the boost in security and compatibility with more peripherals, it’s a win either way.