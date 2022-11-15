While Matter has officially launched, you still can’t buy a Matter-compatible device to use with the new smart home standard. Today, smart home device maker Meross announced its Matter Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini, its first Matter-enabled smart plug. You can preorder it now for its release on December 31st.

This might be the very first device you can buy with the Matter logo on it, indicating that it's ready to go with Matter out of the box. While some companies have announced updates to existing products — including Eve and Wiz, who have said they will roll out firmware upgrades this year to their existing products — most have said devices with Matter built-in won’t be available to buy until next year.

The Meross Matter Mini smart plug is one of the first devices we’ve seen with the Matter logo on it. Image: Meross

The Meross Matter Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini (MSS115) costs $49.99 for two, but the company is offering 50 percent off preorders through its website. A Wi-Fi smart plug that works exclusively with Matter, according to the Meross product page the plug will be set up using a Matter QR code and by pairing it with a Matter controller.

Currently, only Apple and Samsung SmartThings have support for the new standard in their apps and hubs, so you will need to use the Apple Home app and a HomePod Mini or Apple TV, or a SmartThings hub and SmartThings app, to use the device until more platforms add support for Matter.

What is Matter? Matter is a new smart home interoperability standard that provides a common language for smart home devices to communicate locally in your home without relying on a cloud connection. It uses Wi-Fi and Thread wireless protocols and, at launch, will include smart sensors, smart lighting, smart plugs and switches, smart thermostats, connected locks, and media devices including TVs. All this means that if a smart home device you buy has the Matter logo on it, you should be able to set it up and use it with any Matter-compatible device and in any Matter-compatible platform. Matter-compatible devices should start to become available toward the end of this year. Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple Home are some of the big smart home platforms signed on to support Matter, and we expect to see updates arriving on these platforms over the coming months.

Amazon has said support will be coming to its ecosystem for smart plugs and Matter over Wi-Fi this year. When that arrives, you could pair the plug with an Echo smart speaker. Also, Google has been one of Matter’s biggest champions, and while there have been no announcements from the company on when it will support Matter, it’s likely to be sooner rather than later.

While Meross has committed to supporting Matter in future products, it hasn’t confirmed if its existing products will be upgraded. Its range of smart devices — which include smart plugs, switches, lights, and smart door controllers — already works with all the major ecosystems. One of the key features of Matter is multi-admin control, the ability to control your devices with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings simultaneously. This is already possible with the majority of Meross devices.