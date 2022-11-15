Skip to main content
Lego’s new Eiffel Tower set is taller than an average seven-year-old child

And unlike a trip to Paris, the five-foot-tall Lego set with 10,001 pieces only costs $629.99.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto / @SuperAntonio64

A five-foot tall Lego version of the Eiffel Tower, sitting on a table in a bright and airy living room.
This massive Lego set is deserving of its own living room.
Image: Lego

Who needs to travel the globe when you can bring the world’s biggest landmarks to your own home in plastic brick form? Lego has announced its tallest set to date with the new 10,001-piece Eiffel Tower, soaring 149cm / 59 inches tall when fully built. It’s the latest in Lego’s Icons line, joining the ranks of other legendary hallmarks of human history such as the Titanic, the Roman Colosseum, and the Atari 2600 — naturally. The Lego Eiffel Tower will be sold in Lego stores and on its site beginning November 25th for $629.99.

The Eiffel Tower may be the tallest of all Lego sets so far, but it’s the second-biggest in terms of brick count — trailing the Lego World Map by about 1,700 pieces. Though if you’re anxious about its massive height presenting issues in your home, the design allows you to separate it into four sections to build or move it with a little more ease.

Five feet of Parisian wonder for $629.99

Once fully assembled, the tower encompasses a green space at its base, three observation decks, elevators, and an office at the top. And when you plant the French flag at its peak as the pièce de résistance, you have to give a little chef’s kiss and whisper, “C’est magnifique.” I’m pretty sure that’s in the instructions somewhere.

Sorry to make you scroll like that, but this thing is friggin’ taaaaaaall.
Image: Lego

As someone who took nearly 36 hours to build a 7,500-piece Lego Millennium Falcon, I can comfortably say that assembling this many gray and silver bricks will most likely be a time-consuming (yet fun) project. But hey, it’s much cheaper than a trip to France, and when you’re done, you’ll always have a five-foot architectural wonder in your home to make you think of the City of Light — at least until it’s time to move.

I, too, would happily stare upon it and ponder, “Okay great, now what?”
Image: Lego
Top view of the partially disassembled sections. You’ll have to provide your own minifigs for that luscious green space at the bottom. Han Solo would look great there.
Image: Lego

