Elon Musk says the new Twitter Blue will relaunch on November 29th

Elon Musk says the new Twitter Blue, which lets you pay $7.99 per month for a blue verification check mark next to your name, will relaunch on November 29th. In a tweet, he said he would be “punting” the relaunch to the new date “to make sure that it is rock solid.”

It’s safe to say that the original Blue launch didn’t go super smoothly. Twitter first started rolling out the new Blue subscription on iOS earlier this month. However, the platform pulled Blue signups a few days later after a wave of fake verified accounts popped up on the platform.

The mayhem resulted in a fake Nintendo account that posted an image of Mario flipping the bird and another account impersonating the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, which posted a tweet saying that insulin is now free.

With the relaunched Blue, Musk says that changing your “verified name” will cause you to lose your check mark until that name is confirmed by Twitter. But after laying off half the company, thousands of contract workers, and firing some dissenting employees, there may not be many people left to actually do those confirmations.