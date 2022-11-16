Google Fi’s throwing in a free year of YouTube Premium for Unlimited Plus subscribers

If you’re subscribed to Google Fi’s Unlimited Plus plan, you can now enjoy an extra perk in addition to unlimited data: one year free of YouTube Premium.

Starting today, new and existing members enrolled in Google Fi’s premium plan won’t have to pay the $119.99 annual fee for one year of the increasingly popular service, Patrick Seybold, Google’s global PR lead for Stadia, AR and Project Starline, told The Verge in an email.

Even better? You won’t have to share the service with others if you opt for the family plan either, as each person will get their own YouTube Premium subscription.

“Wireless consumers are increasingly opting for unlimited plans to fuel growing appetites for media, games, and other high-bandwidth applications on-the-go,” Seybold claims in the email. “Now, we’re offering a simple, single subscription to Fi that provides connectivity, cloud storage and entertainment for the entire family.”

Of course, there is a slight “catch,” if you want to call it that: Google Fi’s Unlimited Plus plan is its most expensive, ranging from $65 / month for one person or $40 / month for families of up to four to six people. Yet a free year of YouTube Premium, which comes bundled with access to YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Kids, offline downloads and listening, and more, could possibly balance things out.

It’s just one of many new perks it seems Google’s been introducing recently to lure people into buying their services and products. Last year, for example, the company announced Google Fi subscribers can get $5 off their monthly plan when they buy the then-brand-new Pixel Pass subscription.