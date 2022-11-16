Samsung’s 2021 smart TVs are getting Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now apps

Samsung is expanding access on its older smart TVs to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and other game streaming services. Starting today and rolling out through the end of the year, apps for Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, GeForce Now, and Utomik will be available on select 2021 Samsung smart TVs.

Samsung originally launched a gaming TV hub for its 2022 smart TVs and monitors earlier this year that included access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Stadia, and GeForce Now. “When Samsung Gaming Hub rolled out earlier this year on 2022 TV models, the number one question we received was ‘when is cloud gaming coming to my 2021 TV?’ Today we’re happy to share with our eager fans that they’ll be able to play the games they love before the end of the year,” says Mike Lucero, head of product for gaming at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung’s gaming hub won’t be making its way to 2021 TVs, though. Instead, individual apps will be offered on these older smart TVs. The majority of Bluetooth-enabled gaming controllers will be supported, and you’ll just need to connect a compatible TV to an internet connection and download the relevant apps from Samsung’s app store to start streaming games.

Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080 members will also able to stream up to 4K to a compatible Samsung TV. Nvidia opened up 4K streaming for Mac and PC users earlier this year, and this is the first time GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier members will be able to stream up to 4K natively on a TV without the need for Nvidia’s Shield hardware.

Here’s the full list of 2021 models that will support these cloud gaming apps:

QN800

QN850

QN900

WS1A

QN700

LS03A

AU7000

AU8000

AU9000

Q50

Q60

Q95-Q70