Fire Emblem Engage’s story trailer introduces heroes old and new

After the disappointment of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, I could not be more excited to engage (heh) with the next installment in the Fire Emblem series. This morning, Nintendo revealed the newest trailer for Fire Emblem Engage, sharing more of the story fans can expect when the game launches early next year.

In the story trailer, we were reintroduced to Alear, the protagonist whose entire aesthetic is reminiscent of the striped toothpastes of yesteryear. (In fact, the fandom has already dubbed them with the nickname Toothpaste-chan.) After a long slumber, Alear awakens to the world of Elyos, which has its long years of peace threatened by the return of the villainous Fell Dragon. To aid Alear in the fight, they’re given the task of collecting the 12 Emblem rings, each with the power to summon Fire Emblem heroes from other worlds, like Marth, Sigurd, and Cecilia.

But more than focusing on the heroes of Fire Emblem’s past, this trailer also gave us a glimpse of the new heroes aiding Alear in their quest. One of them is the crown prince of Bro-dia, the kingdom of might, who looks like the biggest-looking himbo in a Fire Emblem series since Raphael. I see what you did there, Nintendo. Please keep up the good work. I am also in love with the dark-skinned, bubbly-looking young woman whose bright bangles remind me of Elena from Street Fighter. I came late to the Fire Emblem franchise, so I don’t know its history with darker-skinned Afro-looking characters, but she looks amazing, and I’m excited to get to know her.

Reader, I’m already in love. Image: Nintendo