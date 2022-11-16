TSM FTX drops FTX

The esports giant TSM FTX is suspending its blockbuster sponsorship deal with the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange and is dropping FTX from its name.

“After monitoring the evolving situation and discussing internally, we’re suspending our partnership with FTX effective immediately,” TSM wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “This means that FTX branding will no longer appear on any of our org, team and player social media profiles, and will also be removed from our player jerseys.”

TSM also cautioned that the change might take some time to roll out on social media, and at least for a little while, the old name was showing up on Twitter. TSM’s head of social media said it fixed its Twitter display name by “giga giga” spamming the save button.

Despite the change, TSM maintains that it will be okay without FTX’s support. “TSM is a strong, profitable and stable organization,” it wrote. “We forecast profitability this year, next year and beyond. The current situation with FTX does not affect any part of TSM’s operating plan, which was set earlier this year.”