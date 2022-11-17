Here’s YouTube’s new startup sound

Human. A sound that conveys the emotion, texture and organic imperfection of humanity.

Connected. A sound with musical gestures like melody, harmony and modulation that reflect the idea of connecting interests, people and cultures.

Expressive. A sound with dynamic textures and bright melodies, ranging from small to large, close to far and intimate to bold.

Story-driven. A sound that, even though it’s short, gives a sense of a narrative arc, with a clear beginning and end.