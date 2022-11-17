1Password embraces a passwordless future

1Password has announced that passkey support will be available to its customers in “early 2023,” allowing users to securely log in to apps and websites without a password.

Support for passkeys’ entirely passwordless authentication may seem like a bewildering feature for a password management service, but 1Password isn’t even the first, with Dashlane already integrating passkeys into its own service earlier this year. Apple has already rolled out support for passkeys via the iCloud Keychain in macOS Ventura and iOS 15, and Google recently announced passkey beta testing for Chrome and Android. Microsoft hasn’t announced public testing yet.

FIDO Alliance member 1Password said “it may take time” to implement support for passkeys

Passkeys are a passwordless login technology developed by the FIDO Alliance, whose members include most of the Big Tech companies. The tech allows users to replace traditional passwords with their device’s own authentication — such as an iPhone with Face ID — offering greater security and protection since there’s no password to steal or accidentally hand over via a phishing attack.

1Password claims its own variation, called Universal Sign On, will be superior to others by supporting multiple platforms and cross-platform syncing when it launches next year. By contrast, passkey support through companies like Apple is only built to seamlessly synchronize access on devices within the same ecosystem.