Ticketmaster cancels its public sale of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour tickets

Ticketmaster is canceling the upcoming public sale of Taylor Swift tickets after the presale debacle earlier this week. Ticketmaster said it canceled the sale “due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand” in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

Tuesday’s presale for Swift’s The Eras Tour was a disaster, with Ticketmaster crashing following “historically unprecedented demand.” Ticketmaster said millions came to the service to try and buy presale tickets.

The fallout was so bad that Ticketmaster had to delay the presale for shows in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Santa Clara, and Seattle to later in the day. The Capital One presale, which had been set to go live on Tuesday, was pushed an entire day.