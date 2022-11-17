Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023

Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”

Jassy says the company hasn’t determined exactly how many additional roles will be cut but did state that there will be “reductions in our Stores and [People, Experience, and Technology] organizations.” Amazon will inform who will be impacted by the future cuts early next year.

In the Wednesday notice, devices and services SVP Dave Limp said that some staffers in the organization were being laid off, and Jassy said Thursday that the company has extended voluntary buyouts to some of its HR organization, confirming reporting from Vox. Vox’s article highlighted how layoffs have been communicated internally before top executives shared information publicly, and based on Jassy’s note, it seems that approach will continue.

“As has been the case this week, we will prioritize communicating directly with impacted employees before making broad public or internal announcements,” Jassy wrote. The company will try to find roles for impacted people internally, and if it can’t, workers will be offered severance packages, according to Jassy.