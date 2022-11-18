Friday’s tech news live: All eyes on Twitter (again)

It’s usually not a good sign when everyone on Twitter is talking about the same thing, least of all when that thing is Twitter itself. Today the story on everyone’s
lips tweets is that a lot of Twitter’s remaining employees have left the company after Elon Musk’s Thursday night ultimatum expired, which demanded that employees work “long hours at high intensity” or GTFO.
Well GTFO is exactly what hundreds of Twitter’s remaining employees are doing. Now the question is exactly how small the company’s workforce can get before it’s fundamentally unable to keep the service operational.
Continuing on the theme of tech layoffs, Roku is saying goodbye to 200 US employees (a shame given it should be riding high on the success of its best original film to date), and Amazon expects to lay off more employees next year after reports emerged that it plans to axe as many as 10,000 roles this week.
And pull on your mittens everyone, because everyone’s favorite ice queen is heading back to Overwatch 2. Mei was removed from the game late last month thanks to a glitch with her trademark ice wall ability that was allowing players to access “unintended locations.”
Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Friday, November 18th, 2022.
Nov 17, 2022, 11:53 PM UTCAlex Heath and Mia Sato
Hundreds of employees say no to being part of Elon Musk’s ‘extremely hardcore’ Twitter
Musk gave Twitter staff a deadline to say if they are staying for his cultural reset of the company. And right on deadline, the farewell emojis started pouring into Twitter’s Slack.
Nov 17, 2022, 10:32 PM UTCJay Peters
Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023
The company hasn’t decided how many more jobs it’ll cut, but workers could be left wondering about their jobs for months.
Nov 17, 2022, 9:57 PM UTCMitchell Clark
Roku lays off 200 US employees
Entertainment, tech, and advertising companies are cutting back — Roku’s all three in one.
Nov 17, 2022, 9:53 PM UTCAsh Parrish
Mei day: Overwatch 2 frees controversial hero
After a brief hiatus from the game, Mei’s back, along with a host of other hero tweaks and bug fixes.
Nov 16, 2022, 9:57 AM UTCTom Warren
Elon Musk demands Twitter employees commit to ‘extremely hardcore’ culture or leave
Twitter employees can leave with three months of severance or commit to ‘long hours at high intensity.’ Twitter 2.0 begins at 5pm ET on Thursday.