Verizon will now let you test drive its 5G network for free

Verizon has introduced a new early access program that allows you to test its network for up to 30 days. There’s no SIM card involved. Instead, it’s a showcase for eSIM technology to allow folks from other carriers to compare between services.

The Verizon Test Drive program, like rival eSIM-based trial programs from T-Mobile and AT&T, is completely free but does require an unlocked and compatible phone. Ultra Wideband 5G, 5G Nationwide, and 4G LTE are available to try out in addition to 100GB of data and unlimited talk and text.

The program can be used alongside your existing provider, allowing users to compare the two services

To get started, you need to download the My Verizon app via a QR code and follow the instructions — no credit check or billing information required. Verizon says scanning the QR code is necessary, so the program may not be unlocked if you download the My Verizon app directly.