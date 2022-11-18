Taylor Swift versus Ticketmaster: the latest on the tour that may break up a giant

On November 15th, millions of people with presale codes logged on to Ticketmaster to get tickets for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour — or at least they tried to. The website, run by the massive entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment, struggled under the load, with many users getting errors and being told their information was incorrect.
Things only got worse from there. Two days later, Ticketmaster announced it was canceling the planned public ticket sale, as it didn’t have enough tickets left to meet what it called “historically unprecedented demand.” It also posted a write-up about what had happened, saying that around “15 percent of interactions” with the site ended with an error and that around 3.5 million people had registered with the “Verified Fan” program that’s intended to keep bots at bay.
Since then, Ticketmaster has mysteriously pulled that post, and Taylor Swift has responded to the controversy by saying that she and her team were repeatedly assured the company’s systems would be able to handle the traffic (which the now-deleted post claimed was twice as much as the top five tours of 2022 and Super Bowl combined). The government has reportedly opened an antitrust investigation into Live Nation after several lawmakers raised concerns about it being a monopoly and whether there was enough competition in the ticket-selling space.
Ticketmaster has long been accused of being anticompetitive — Pearl Jam filed a complaint about it to the DOJ in 1994. So it remains to be seen whether this incident will be the latest in a series of unsuccessful attempts to loosen the company’s iron grip on the industry or if it’ll be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Either way, you can come back here for the latest in the Ticketmaster / Taylor Swift drama.
Nov 18, 2022, 6:13 PM UTCJay Peters
Ticketmaster yanked its explanation for the Taylor Swift ticket debacle
The company had posted about what went wrong in two separate places on its website, but now the posts are gone.
Nov 18, 2022, 6:12 PM UTCMitchell Clark
Taylor Swift is just as mad at Ticketmaster as you are
‘It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.’
- AToday on the Vergecast we talked Taylor Swift, Twitter, and the disaster of Meta’s latest headset.
Okay, those weren’t the only topics!
But Adi did join us to talk about her Meta Quest Pro review and just how bad this product and some of the software surrounding it is. Then Nilay relayed his adventures in buying Taylor Swift tickets, Twitter news broke live on the podcast, and we all agreed knobs are good.
Nov 17, 2022, 8:25 PM UTCJay Peters
Ticketmaster cancels its public sale of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour tickets
Ticketmaster says there was ‘extraordinarily high demands’ on its systems and that it doesn’t have enough tickets left to sell.
Nov 15, 2022, 6:19 PM UTCJay Peters
Taylor Swift crashed Ticketmaster following ‘historically unprecedented demand’ for tickets
‘Millions’ have showed up to try and buy Taylor Swift tickets, but that’s led to some major issues and frustrated fans.