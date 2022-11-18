Musk has already axed the Twitter ad exec he reportedly convinced to stay

Robin Wheeler, Twitter’s head of ad sales, seems to have left the company yet again, just over a week after Elon Musk reportedly had to convince her not to resign.

On Friday evening, Platformer’s Casey Newton reported that Wheeler had been fired from the company, though the details of why are currently unclear. Shortly after, Wheeler herself tweeted: “To the team and my clients….you were always my first and only priority,” followed by the salute emoji that has become a sign that you’re leaving the company. She did not immediately reply to The Verge’s request for confirmation that she had been fired. Twitter doesn’t have a communications department to take such requests.

It’s just the latest twist in the story of ad sales executives at Twitter. Earlier this month, its top advertising executive, Chief Customer Officer Sarah Personette, resigned. Then, on November 10th, it was reported that Wheeler, then VP of US client solutions, had resigned along with head of trust and safety Yoel Roth, but was convinced by Musk to stay.

It appears her retention period was very short.

Twitter’s instability, along with several other factors, hasn’t made advertisers happy. Three of the largest ad firms have warned their clients against running campaigns on the site. Losing the head of ad sales twice in two weeks may not help.