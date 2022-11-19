Apple’s latest AirPods Pro are on sale at Woot for more than $50 off today

It looks like the real Black Friday deals have officially landed because Woot’s current deal on the new AirPods Pro is the best we’ve seen on the excellent true wireless earbuds to date. Right now, the retailer is selling Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro for just $197.99 instead of $249, which is the steepest discount the buds have received since launching in September. You’ll have to act fast, though. Woot’s current offer is set to expire at 1AM ET on Sunday, November 20th, but we expect these buds to sell out long before then.

AirPods Pro (second-gen) $ 198 $ 249 20 % off $ 198 Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network. $198.00 at Woot

For the unfamiliar, the latest pair of AirPods Pro boast noticeably better noise cancellation and improved sound quality over their last-gen predecessor. They also allow you to adjust their volume by simply swiping the stem — despite donning the same old design — and Apple has included an extra ear tip for smaller ears.

Elsewhere, Apple has updated the included MagSafe charging case with a built-in speaker and a lanyard loop. It even comes with improved location tracking via Apple’s Find My network, meaning you can find it more easily should you ever lose it. They’re not a dramatic departure from the first-gen model, sure, but if you’re already invested in Apple’s ecosystem and keen on taking advantage of Apple-only features like spatial audio and automatic device switching, you can’t do any better than Apple’s latest set of AirPods.