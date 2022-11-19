Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday

Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
Onto the hardware, GameStop, Amazon, and Best Buy are selling every color of the DualSense controller for $49.99 ($20 off or more, depending on the color). This gamepad works great on PC, too, in case you’re just in the market for extras. I’m partial to the blue, pink, and purple models, but they all look great in their own way. Previous discounts knocked $10 off, so this is a pretty big deal.
Meta has launched a Black Friday bundle of its Quest 2 virtual reality headset that has 128GB and comes with two games. It costs $50 less than usual, priced at $349.99, yet it includes Beat Saber (a normal inclusion following its $100 price bump over the summer) and Resident Evil 4 VR games. You can nab this bundle at a number of retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.
In case you’re new to VR, we’ve done a bunch of coverage on the excellent Quest 2. I wrote about how to wirelessly link it to your PC to play games like Half-Life: Alyx, and my colleague Mitchell Clark wrote about how to safely install SideQuest to sideload apps and play interesting indie games.
Here’s a cheaper but more puzzling bundle: Walmart is selling the 4K Google Chromecast with Google TV paired with a Funko Pop figurine of Eleven from the show Stranger Things for just $29. The streaming device by itself typically sells for $49, with sales rarely taking it below $39. So, if you know someone who’s perfectly suited to this admittedly weird bundle (or you just want a way to get a cheaper Chromecast), check out this deal.
Unlike the earlier Chromecast models, this 2020 model includes an easy-to-use remote. The Chromecast supports 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos sound if you have the right kind of speakers. If you’re trying to decide which set-top streamer to get, it’s a great value for the price. Read our review.
We have more deals that are under $100
- Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds are $64 ($36 off) in time for Black Friday at most retailers, but Verizon nudged the price lower to just $49.99. It’s worth noting that this is for the all-white model, which may not be everyone’s first choice, though they work on Android and iOS. Read our review.
- Logitech’s G435 wireless gaming headset, which includes a 2.4GHz audio transmitter, is just $29.99 at Amazon. I love this headset — even at its normal $80 price — because it’s lightweight, easy to use, and it can connect with your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, so you can take calls with the push of a button. In our roundup of the best gaming headsets, I rated this as the best headset for multiplatform households.
- If you create or log into your free My Best Buy account, you can get a physical copy of Persona 5 Royal for the Nintendo Switch for just $29.99. The Switch port of this highly recommended RPG recently released, so a 50 percent discount is surprising and delightful to see. Check out our impressions with the Switch version.
- I highlighted the PS5 DualSense above, but for posterity, here’s a deal on Microsoft’s latest Xbox wireless controller. At Amazon, the black-colored gamepad costs $39.99 and includes a USB-C charging cable.