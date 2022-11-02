The best Amazon device day deals

It’s Alexa’s birthday, and to celebrate, Amazon is discounting a wide range of its smart home products, including Echo devices, Fire TVs, Blink video doorbell systems, and Fire tablets. We’ve outlined a few highlights here that we think are worth checking out. Of course, plenty of other retailers are already kicking off early Black Friday sales, too, if you’re looking for discounts outside of the Amazon ecosystem.

The best Amazon Fire tablet deals

The ruggedized Fire HD 8 Kids models of the Fire tablet are also on sale, lowering the normal $139.99 price of these tablets to $69.99. The standard and Pro models of the Kids edition Fire tablet are virtually identical in terms of their hardware; however, the Pro model features a slimmer case and a browser with fewer restrictions.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro $ 69.99 $ 140 50 % off $ 69.99 The HD 8 Kids Pro is largely the same tablet as the standard Kids edition of the Fire HD 8. It shares the same specs and warranty but is targeted at a slightly older audience with a slimmer case and less restrictive browser. $69.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids $ 69.99 $ 140 50 % off $ 69.99 The eight-inch Fire HD Kids tablet steps up to a faster processor, twice as much storage, and much longer battery life. It is also available for ages 3 to 7 or ages 6 to 12. $69.99 at Amazon

The best Amazon Fire TV deals

You can also find some excellent deals on Amazon Fire TVs. We’ve highlighted a few here, but Amazon has discounted TVs ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches depending on your budget.

For instance, the 55-inch model of the standard Amazon Omni Fire TV is normally priced at $559.99 but is on sale for $449.99. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for the 55-inch configuration of the Omni TV but is still a solid price for a 55-inch TV with similar specs.

If you’re looking for a TV with a more vivid picture, Amazon is also offering the 65-inch model of the Omni Fire TV with Dolby Vision for $719.99, knocking $40 off the regular price. The Dolby Vision model shares all the same features as the more basic Omni-series models, but the Dolby Vision compatibility gives the display an improved depth of color.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series with Dolby Vision (65-inch) $ 719.99 $ 759.99 5 % off $ 719.99 This 65-inch model of Amazon’s Omni-series Fire TV comes equipped with all the same features included with other Omni-series TVs but is also equipped with Dolby Vision for improved color depth and picture brightness. $719.99 at Amazon

Amazon’s more value-friendly line of 4K TVs, the 50-inch configuration of the 4-series 4K UHD TV is currently discounted to $289.99 from its usual price of $469.99. The 4-series lacks Dolby Vision support but is incredibly budget-friendly.

Amazon 4-series 4K UHD Smart TV (50-inch) $ 289.99 $ 469.99 38 % off $ 289.99 The 4-series is Amazon’s value-focused TV lineup, equipped with the same OS, Alexa compatibility, and 4K UHD fidelity as Amazon’s more expensive models, but it lack Dolby Vision support. $289.99 at Amazon

The best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals

If you’re not looking to invest in a whole TV right now, you can also find some more modest discounts on Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks as well. Amazon’s basic streaming device, the Fire TV Stick Lite, has a similar remote compared to its more expensive models, with integrated Alexa support; however, the Lite model only supports FHD playback and lacks Dolby Atmos support. Normally priced at $29.99, you can currently pick one up for $19.99.

Fire TV Stick Lite (2020) $ 19.99 $ 29.99 33 % off $ 19.99 Amazon’s simplest, most affordable streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite. It’s just as powerful as the standard Fire TV Stick, but its remote lacks a few fine-tuned options for adjusting TV volume. $19.99 at Amazon

The second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s midtier streaming stick option, pairing Amazon’s most capable Alexa-integrated remote with support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 Plus playback in addition to Dolby Atmos audio. Typically available for $49.99, you can currently pick one up for $24.99.

The high-end option for Fire TV Sticks, the TV Stick 4K Max, brings some small improvements to Amazon’s already impressive streaming device and is discounted to $39.99 (normally $54.99). In addition to providing Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, the 4K Max features improved processing power, allowing it to display picture-in-picture video, letting you view Ring video doorbell alerts while streaming.

The best Amazon Echo Show deals

As expected, Amazon is also offering discounts on its entire lineup of Echo Show devices as well, ranging from the nightstand-friendly Echo Show 5 to the wall-mounted Echo Show 15.

Normally priced at $84.99, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is currently discounted to $34.99. The modestly sized screen is well suited to provide forecast updates and outlines of your weekly schedule but is a bit small for streaming media. Read our review.

An Echo Show with a slightly larger screen, the Echo Show 8 is discounted to $69.99 at Amazon from its usual price of $129.99. In addition to providing a better display for streaming video, the Show 8 also features a more capable camera, making it better suited to video calls. Read our review.

Amazon’s largest tabletop Echo, the Echo Show 10, includes a rotating base that follows you around the room, ensuring that you’ll always have a screen facing you. Normally priced at $249.99, Amazon has discounted the third-generation model of the rotating Show to $169.99. Read our review.

Migrating from your counter to your wall, the Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s largest Show to date. Amazon has discounted this 15-inch display to $169.99 from its usual $249.99 price. The Show 15 shares much of the same functionality as other Show devices, but the larger screen allows it to keep several notifications displayed at once. Read our review.

Amazon Echo Show 15 $ 169.99 $ 249.99 32 % off $ 169.99 The Echo Show 15 is a large wall-mounted device that acts as a shared hub for families to view upcoming calendar appointments, virtual notes, and more. The 15.6-inch device also features the same Alexa functionality as other Echo displays and smart speakers. $169.99 at Amazon

